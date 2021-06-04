The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 29th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The AES has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The AES by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The AES by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 513,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in The AES during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

