The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $136.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

