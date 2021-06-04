The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.745 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

