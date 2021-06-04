The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.43.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,160 shares of company stock worth $6,168,149 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

