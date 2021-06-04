The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.16 Per Share

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

The Clorox has increased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $178.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $175.55 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.