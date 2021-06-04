The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues Earnings Results

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Shares of COO traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.79. 5,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.24. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

