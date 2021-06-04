The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE SZC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.00. 13,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,817. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.48. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $48.00.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.