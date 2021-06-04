The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SZC stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $47.95.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This is an increase from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
