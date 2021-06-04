The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SZC stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.2132 dividend. This is an increase from The Cushing Renaissance Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 85.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

