The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Given New C$0.35 Price Target at ATB Capital

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on The Flowr from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

FLWR stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$106.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The Flowr has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.68.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

