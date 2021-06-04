The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GPS opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The Gap has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $97,396.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,630 shares in the company, valued at $722,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $216,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,685 shares of company stock worth $17,467,282. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Gap by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

