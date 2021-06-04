The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $42.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

