The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $18.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.19.

HNST has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Honest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.