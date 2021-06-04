The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

HNST has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Honest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The Honest has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

