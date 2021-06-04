The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.09. 15,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,078. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $139.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

