The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Earnings Results

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $101.89 and a 52 week high of $139.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

