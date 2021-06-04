The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $139.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

