The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.