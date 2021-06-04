The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. The Kroger posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after acquiring an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after buying an additional 58,494 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,065,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,175,224. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

