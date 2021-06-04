The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires Shares of 90,807 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FOREU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOREU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.