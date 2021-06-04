The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.34. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

