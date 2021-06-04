The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yext were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Yext by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,707,887.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,085 shares of company stock worth $2,504,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

