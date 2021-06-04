The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 128,310 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

