The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Unisys worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UIS opened at $26.38 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Unisys’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

