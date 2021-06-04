The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Pitney Bowes worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.28 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBI. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

