The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $71,690.40 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,293,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,373,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.
- On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.
- On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.
Shares of STKS stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 million, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.43. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on STKS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
