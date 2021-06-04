The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $71,690.40 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,293,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,373,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 million, a P/E ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.43. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKS. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

