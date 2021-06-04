The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHI. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $91.28.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

