The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The New York Times by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.91.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

