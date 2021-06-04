The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $201.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.42. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.