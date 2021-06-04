The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73.

