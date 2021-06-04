The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

