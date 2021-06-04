The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.52. 187,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $334.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

