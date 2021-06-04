The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

Shares of SMG opened at $201.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

