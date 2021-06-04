The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,911,586 over the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $13,855,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $2,705,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 7,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

