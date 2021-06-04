The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Shares of TTC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,644. The Toro has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get The Toro alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total transaction of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.