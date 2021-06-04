The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives $752.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $752.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TTD stock traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.96. 5,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,071. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $333.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 118.52, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.08.

Shares of The Trade Desk are scheduled to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,017 shares of company stock worth $73,123,838. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

