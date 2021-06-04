The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.36

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and traded as high as $14.29. The Weir Group shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 22,795 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.12.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

