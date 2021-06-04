The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.61. The9 shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,130,213 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The9 during the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,837,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The9 during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

