THETA (THETA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $943.83 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. THETA has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion and approximately $943.83 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $8.99 or 0.00024379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

