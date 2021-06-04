TIAA Kaspick LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TIAA Kaspick LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 11.1% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TIAA Kaspick LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 84,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

