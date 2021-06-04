Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00066370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00298395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00238306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.01071078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,613.97 or 1.00099739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

