Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.
Tilly’s stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 18,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,259. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.83 million, a PE ratio of -300.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31.
TLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
About Tilly’s
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
