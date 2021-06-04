Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Raised to $20.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of TLYS opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

