Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells $84,181.95 in Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $84,181.95. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TMBR stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

