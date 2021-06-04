Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Purchases $19,242.10 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $19,242.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,094.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Ilany also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jonathan Ilany bought 5,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62. Tiptree Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tiptree by 47.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.