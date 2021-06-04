Tobam Buys 294,304 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 383.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.47% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $27,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,906. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.47. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SRPT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

