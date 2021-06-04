Tobam Buys 852 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Tobam grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $40,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after acquiring an additional 673,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $224,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,914 shares of company stock worth $89,471,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.03.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.