Tobam Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tobam cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,961 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $740,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 363.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $132.38. 14,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $135.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.