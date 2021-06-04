Tobam Has $16.84 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Tobam owned 0.14% of Zai Lab worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,418 shares of company stock valued at $46,637,183.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.68. 2,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.27. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.