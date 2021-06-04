Tobam Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 31,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.64. 7,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,274. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

