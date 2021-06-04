Tobam Sells 20,587 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,587 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Target were worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 359.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.73. 24,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,064. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $230.23. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

